The United States’ decision of withdrawing its troops from Syria may lead to improving ties between Gulf states and Israel, special adviser and rabbi to King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa, Martin Schneier said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Bahrain in the first month of 2019 said Schneier in an interview with Times of Israel.

“The US moving out of Syria might accelerate this deal of bringing Israel and the Gulf together,” the rabbi said.

Bahrain has been lately showing a lot of support for Israel, with its comments regarding Israel’s involvement in other Middle Eastern countries. Around a year ago US President Donald Trump decided to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and Bahrain backed Australia’s decision that followed the US announcement.

Australia's stance “doesn’t contradict Arab Peace Initiative,” the Foreign Minister Sheikh Khaled Bin Ahmad al Khalifa tweeted.

Citing Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, Khalid bin Salman, Schneier explained that there are two reasons behind the expected warming of relations between Israel and the Gulf countries.

The first reason is economic. In 2015, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman assumed greater power in Saudi Arabia, a country which Bahrain heavily depends on. The Saudi Crown Prince aimed to rebrand the kingdom’s image through economic reforms.

“We [Saudi Arabia] can’t do it without Israel,” referring the economic reforms, Schneier quoted bin Salman as saying.

The second reason is Riyadh’s dogged rivalry with Tehran - a country that Israel has long viewed as an existential threat.

Saudi Arabia became Trump’s primary partner in the Middle East, and his first visit abroad was to Riyadh. In a meeting where some of the major Gulf states also attended, the countries galvanised support against Iran.

During the visit, Trump announced one of its largest-ever arms deal with Saudi Arabia, which can total up to around $380 billion.

After solidifying its relationship with Israel, the Trump administration in July promised Netanyahu an Iran-free Syria, where Tehran-backed militias have been supporting the Assad regime.