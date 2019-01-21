A prominent Saudi Imam and preacher at the Prophet's Mosque in Medina died after five months in detention, his family and rights activists said, amid heightened criticism of Riyadh's human rights record following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Sheikh Ahmed al Amari, former dean of the Quran College in the Islamic University of Madinah, died on Sunday, more than five months after he was arrested, said the social media advocacy group, Prisoners of Conscience, which monitors and documents arrests of Saudi preachers and religious scholars.

His death was due to being held in poor conditions, activists say.

Crackdown on dissent

Ahmed al Amari, who previously served as a dean at Islamic University in Medina, was transferred to a government hospital earlier this month after suffering a brain haemorrhage, London-based rights group ALQST and activists said late on Sunday.

Amari's son, Abdullah, confirmed the death on Twitter and said funeral prayers would be held on Monday afternoon.