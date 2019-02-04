The Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad has nearly collapsed twice under pressure from the armed insurrection, in late 2012 and early 2015. On both occasions, Assad was rescued by outside powers, first Iran and then a joint Iranian-Russian operation. It has been a recurring illusion that there is or will be, a strategic split between Russia and Iran.

This prospect has continued to tantalise the US and others, and occasional Moscow-Tehran disagreements are presented as evidence that dynamics are shifting this way. Another round of such speculation is currently underway.

The Assad regime has in fundamental ways broken down, with militias and warlords deputised as “the state” in various zones. These rapacious actors compete with one another. Sometimes they even clash, as recently happened with the Fourth Division, led by the dictator’s brother, Maher al Assad, and the Tiger Forces, led by Suhayl al Hassan.

Maher is known to be close to Iran, and al Hassan is Russia’s primary ground instrument, apart from its deniable armed forces. Thus, for some this was interpreted as the first shot in the coming apart of the Iran-Russia axis; having rescued the Assad state, the two sides were now going to compete for dominance over it, according to this theory.

Another, more high-profile and public track of “evidence” pointing to the demise of the Iran-Russia alliance in Syria has come directly from Moscow. In recent weeks, the Russians have assured Gulf Arab states that Iran’s influence will be curbed as part of the “normalisation” of the Assad regime and assured Israel that Russia and Iran are not genuine allies, they have merely “worked together."

The occasional scuffles between pro-Iranian and pro-Russian factions of the Assad regime are evidence only of the crippled and dysfunctional nature of the regime. It is irrelevant to overall trends, but it happens that in this case, it is far from clear that this was a Russia-Iran issue; the units they sponsor do have an agency of their own.

Such squabbles—as with the competition for “reconstruction” contracts—are marginal, best viewed as bureaucratic turf wars. The Russians and Iranians are co-dependent in Syria and reliant on the Assad regime; these strategic facts will always prevail, limiting the extent of any contest for power or resources.

In light of this, it should be reasonably apparent that the Russian messaging about differences with Tehran is a disinformation campaign, coming at a time when Moscow is pushing hard to reintegrate Assad into the regional and international state system. The Russian government is simply incapable of reducing, let alone eliminating, Iran’s influence in Syria, and there is no indication it wants to.

The Israelis should be immune to a propaganda campaign like this, not least because they have recent experience: the Kremlin convincing Israel to hold fire as Iran captured the Israel-Syria border zone over the summer. But given Israel’s Syria policy so far, it is unclear. The Gulf states appear willing to go along with Russia.