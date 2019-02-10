Nobody pokes more fun at Dolly Parton — all hair, sequins, nine-inch nails and five-inch stilettos — than the country superstar herself.

Parton was celebrated for her musical achievements and philanthropic work as MusiCares Person of the Year on Friday night. She's the first country artist to be saluted in the tribute's 29-year history.

Garth Brooks, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Katy Perry, Pink, Chris Stapleton and Don Henley were among those honouring the 73-year-old singer-songwriter two days before the Grammy Awards.

"All of my life I have been known for two things. Well, not them," the well-endowed Parton joked in a bawdy acceptance speech. "I've also been known as a singer and songwriter too. Although I'm not complaining. Ol' Pancho and Lefty's been pretty good to me. Everybody always expects me to do a boob joke and I like to do that right up front."

Surprising Parton with her award and earning a standing ovation were Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt, who teamed with Parton for two successful "Trio" albums. It was a rare public appearance for Ronstadt, who can't sing anymore because of Parkinson's disease, which Parton mentioned.

"It has been a wonderful journey," Parton said.

As Parton rushed to embrace Harris and Ronstadt, her award crashed to the floor. It appeared to survive intact.

Parton said people ask her about it being a man's world when she got into the music business in the 1960s.

"I never met a man that I didn't like and I never met a man whose (rear) I couldn't kick if he didn't treat me with the right respect," she said, drawing raucous cheers.

Earlier, Parton watched from the audience while other performers sampled her vast catalogue.

Wearing a black jacket with Parton's visage on the back, Pink kicked off the evening with a powerhouse rendition of the man-stealing song "Jolene."

Gospel singer Yolanda Adams received a standing ovation for "I Will Always Love You," the Parton-penned song famously covered by Whitney Houston.

"Yolanda, you killed that," said Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town.

Cyrus, who is Parton's goddaughter, and Mendes dueted on "Islands in the Stream" with Mark Ronson on guitar. Grammy nominee Carlile and Nelson sang "Everything's Beautiful (In Its Own Way)."