Colombian superstar Shakira will be questioned by a court near Barcelona on June 12 for allegedly evading $16.5 million in taxes, a Spanish court said Tuesday.

The 42-year-old is suspected of not paying taxes in Spain despite being a resident between 2011 and 2014, according to prosecutors.

The case only covers the period from 2012 to 2014, however, as the timeframe to prosecute alleged tax offences in 2011 has expired.

In a relationship since 2011 Pique, with whom she has two sons, Shakira transferred her official residency to Spain in 2015.