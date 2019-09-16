In the aftermath of the strike against the Saudi Arabian oil processing facility at Abqaiq, no one can be quite sure who exactly pulled the trigger. The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed it was their drones. The United States has pointed the finger once again at Iranian involvement firing possible cruise missiles from southern Iraq and ruling out Yemeni involvement. Pompeo later claimed that US information confirms Baghdad's denial that its territory was used for the attack. Commenting on US allegations, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that the US has 'failed at maximum pressure' are now turning to 'maximum deceit'.

What we can be sure about, however, is that Iran is standing in the middle of all this literally laughing as it is, in all likelihood, striking Saudi Arabia indirectly while Riyadh is completely incapable of retaliating in kind in any way, shape or form.

Saudi Arabia’s historical weakness

This is, of course, primarily a story about Saudi Arabian impotence.

The kings of Saudi Arabia have historically relied on others to fight their battles and have had little stomach to engage in power projection beyond their own borders.

In the early days of the Arab-Israeli conflict, Saudi leased its Red Sea islands of Tiran and Sanafir to Egypt in a bid to ensure that its territory was not linked to the newly-founded State of Israel and they, therefore, could absolve themselves of Arab expectations that they would join military efforts to fight against Israel.

In the 1980s, Saudi Arabia decided to throw its financial weight behind Saddam Hussein’s Iraq as it fought a bloody eight-year war with revolutionary Iran led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Saudi royals could not care less about Arab solidarity but were instead petrified of the thought that Khomeini’s revolutionary political Shia Islam would lead to a hostile northern neighbour if Saddam fell, and would inflame passions amongst its own Shia population who inhabit the oil-rich Eastern Province of Saudi.

Those same fears are currently being played out as Iran spreads its influence across the Middle East, rattling Arab regimes like those in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain and by turning Iraq into a compliant proxy state. Apart from Yemen, Bahrain is still one of the few times Saudi Arabia has actually deployed military force to project power.

When Iraq had successfully managed to stop the immediate spread of Khomeinism in 1988, Riyadh then facilitated American expansionism by working with Kuwait and the UAE to undercut Iraqi oil sales, produce oil in excess of OPEC quotas, and setting the stage for Saddam’s foolhardy invasion of Kuwait in 1990 by ensuring that, with a crippled war-time economy, Iraq could never stand its “million-man” army down without risk of massive unrest.

Riyadh then allowed the US military to deploy on its soil and, although it gave token participation in the military efforts to prise Saddam’s grip on Kuwait open, the Saudi military performed without distinction and was almost routed were it not for American protection.

No short-term fixes for long-term problems