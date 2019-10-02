Days after street demonstrations in Egypt, the government of President Abdel Fattah el Sisi appears to be on a retreat as it tries to placate growing discontentment over economic hardship and stifling authoritarianism.

Parliamentary Speaker Ali Abdelaal, made a rare remark on October 1, promising that opposition parties would have more liberty going forward. He also said the media would be given freedom.

Even though the speaker didn’t elaborate on how soon such changes might occur and there are lingering doubts over the sincerity of the Sisi government when it comes to political reforms, the development comes on the heels of the reversal of another key government decision.

Over the weekend, Sisi said he personally intervened to stop officials from excluding people from a food subsidy programme on which nearly two-thirds of Egyptians rely.

Under a 2016 loan deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Egypt had agreed to introduce austerity measures which included cutting subsidies on fuel and making sure the ration cards used to buy discounted food staples such as rice and pasta reach deserving people.

Since early this year, the supply ministry had been collecting information on the beneficiaries of food subsidies. People who were found to be spending too much on things such as phone bills, electricity, or school tuition fees for their children were excluded from the list.

But this exercise, which was meant to fix broken government finances, came at a time of high inflation, joblessness and growing frustration among young Egyptians who aspire for greater economic opportunity and social freedom.