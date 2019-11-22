Iraqi officials said on Friday that four protesters were killed and 25 wounded amid ongoing clashes with security forces near a strategic bridge in capital Baghdad.

Security and hospital sources said three people were killed on Baghdad's Rasheed Street in clashes with security forces.

Two protesters died because of tear gas, and one due to live rounds fired by security forces.

The officials requested anonymity in line with regulations.

The clashes come hours after some of the most violent clashes between anti-government protesters and security forces in recent days.

At least 10 protesters were killed on Thursday in clashes on the same street, which is very close to Ahrar Bridge.

Deadliest grassroots movement