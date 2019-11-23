WORLD
2 MIN READ
Former Trump adviser accuses White House of blocking Twitter access
Prior to Friday's series of tweets, nothing had been published by John Bolton since September 10, the day the US President Donald Trump announced his dismissal.
Former Trump adviser accuses White House of blocking Twitter access
Former US Ambassador to the UN John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, on February 24, 2017. / AP Archive
November 23, 2019

Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton said the White House denied him access to his Twitter account after his dismissal in early September, in a series of tweets that signal his return to the social media site.

"Since resigning as National Security Advisor, the White House has refused to return access to my personal Twitter account. Out of fear of what I may say?" Bolton wrote on Friday.

Prior to Friday's series of tweets, nothing had been published by Bolton since September 10, the day the US president announced his dismissal.

"To those who speculated I went into hiding, I'm sorry to disappoint!" he added.

The White House swept aside the charges, with spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham suggesting Bolton simply didn't know how to use the platform.

"Sometimes, I'll use my father as an example," she told a Fox Business Network discussion program.

Recommended

"Somebody who is of an advanced age may not understand all you have to do is contact Twitter and reset your password if you've forgotten it."

Since being dismissed, 71-year-old John Bolton has disagreed with the US president's strategy on North Korea.

Early on Friday, the former diplomat announced his return to Twitter with an enigmatic message: "Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months. For the backstory, stay tuned...".

His final tweet in the series read: "Thank you to Twitter for standing by their community standards and rightfully returning control of my account."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise