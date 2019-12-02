Prominent economist Jeffrey D Sachs has added his voice to concerns that a World Bank-led arbitration process is helping multinational companies exploit developing countries while deciding commercial disputes.

In a scathing article titled ‘How World Bank Arbitrators Mugged Pakistan’, he questioned the way in which the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) awarded multi-billion dollar compensation for a business that was still in its infancy.

“Thanks to the World Bank’s arbitrators, the rich are making a fortune at the expense of poor countries. Multinational companies are feasting on unapproved, non-existent projects,” he said.

Sachs, who was once in the race to head the World Bank, has joined the rising number of experts who say the ICSID has become a money-making machine for lawyers and multinational companies.

Earlier this year, the ICSID, a secretive court that conducts proceedings away from public scrutiny, decided that Pakistan has to pay $5.9 billion to a consortium of two mining giants for cancelling a gold and copper concession.

It’s one of the largest ICSID awards and it drew criticism because the amount far exceeds what the Tethyan Copper Company (TCC) had invested in the project.

TCC is a subsidiary of Barrick Gold of Canada and Chile’s Antofagasta, the two main shareholders in the project.

The Reko Diq mine, located in the troubled Balochistan province, hadn’t produced a single ounce of gold or a ton of copper as it was years away from becoming operational when it ran into legal trouble.

Yet, the tribunal of arbitrators decided to penalise Islamabad for the loss of the income that TCC might have earned in the future if the mine had started production.

When it came to deciding the size of the compensation, the arbitrators relied on the testimony of a TCC expert named Professor Graham A Davis of the Colorado School of Mines.

Davis, who specialises in mineral economics, came up with a contested method to calculate what the mining companies ‘might’ have earned over the 50-year lifespan of the Reko Diq mine.

Experts have argued that there’s no sure way to calculate the future price of a mineral and the expected profit as political uncertainty and factors such as environmental impact are hard to predict.