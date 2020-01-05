The death toll from an airstrike that slammed into a military facility in Libya’s capital climbed to at least 30 people, most of them military trainees, health authorities said on Sunday, as fighting over control of Tripoli between rival armed groups escalated.

Tripoli has been the scene of fighting since April between the self-styled Libyan National Army led by warlord Khalifa Haftar and an array of militias loosely allied with the weak but UN-supported government that holds the capital.

The fighting escalated in recent weeks after Haftar declared a “final” and decisive battle for the capital after Tripoli authorities signed a military and maritime agreements with Turkey, whose parliament authorised the deployment of troops to Libya.

Footage shared online on Saturday showed wounded people with bandages and blood on their legs being treated in a hospital.

The Tripoli-based government blamed the air strike on the Libyan National Army.