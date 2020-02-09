Voters in Azerbaijan were choosing a new parliament on Sunday in an early election after a short and low-key campaign.

President Ilham Aliyev, in power since 2003, called the election in early December after the parliament appealed to be dissolved in order to elect a new body that could work more closely with the president on reforms in the oil-rich country.

Aliyev's New Azerbaijan Party held 65 of the 125 seats in the old parliament, short of the two-thirds majority needed to change the constitution.

Nineteen political parties have fielded candidates but most of the more than 1,600 people running are self-nominated, according to the election observation mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Video footage showed a smiling Aliyev and his family voting at a polling station in the capital Baku.

Vafa Alekperova, a 43-year-old schoolteacher, said she voted for a candidate of the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan Party.

"I trust the party and my hopes for a better future are tied to it," she said.

At the same polling station in Baku, 58-year-old taxi driver Ilgar Gasymov said he "voted for an opposition candidate because only the opposition cares about ordinary people's problems".

Polls opened at 8.00 am (0400GMT) local time and are set to close at 7.00 pm (1500 GMT).

Sixth election since independence

The official campaigning period began just three weeks ago in the former Soviet republic of 10 million people on the Caspian Sea.