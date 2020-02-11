The recent escape of reviled former Pakistani Taliban spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan from the custody of state security agencies has resurrected questions about the state's policy of so-called "zero tolerance" for terrorists.

Ehsan's disappearance is a hugely emotive issue because his name is synonymous with the ruthless extermination of 151 people, including 144 children, by Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists at an army-run school in the northern city of Peshawar in December 2014. He is also notorious as the terrorist who claimed responsibility for nearly killing Malala Yousafzai, the girls' right-to-education activist and Nobel Peace laureate, in 2012.

That act of wanton bloodlust shook public opinion more than other atrocity committed by the militants during the insurgency they launched in 2007, which claimed the lives of about 70,000 people and cost Pakistan tens of billions of dollars worth in lost economic growth.

The ensuing public outcry prompted the Pakistani state to declare a policy of "zero tolerance" for all militant and extremist groups, and a massive military operation involving some 170,000 troops was launched against remaining terrorist strongholds in North Waziristan and Khyber tribal areas along the porous border with Afghanistan.

It cannot be ignored that over the last decade, terror attacks inside Pakistan have dropped drastically by over 85 percent.

However, it has become apparent that "zero tolerance" was not what the public supposed it to be.

Ehsan surrendered to the security forces and, while in custody in 2017, was interviewed by Geo News, a leading Pakistani cable channel. In it, Ehsan added to his litany of falsehoods by claiming that India's spy agency RAW was behind the Peshawar school massacre.

This clumsy attempt at manipulating the narrative confirmed what critics at home and abroad had suspected all along: "zero tolerance" was only for enemies of the security apparatus. The state remained reluctant to take on and eradicate all militant groups operating on Pakistani soil, such as the feared Haqqani Network faction of the Afghan Taliban and anti-India outfits like Jamaat ud Dawah.

Tactically, the Pakistani state had very good reasons to hesitate.

The foundations of the TTP were laid by members of the anti-India groups who rebelled after military dictator Pervez Musharraf, acting under extreme American duress following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, ordered a blanket crackdown.

Subsequently, the terrorists fled to the tribal areas, where they joined hands with Al Qaeda operatives who had escaped US forces in Afghanistan to establish what President Barack Obama subsequently described as the global "epicentre of terrorism".

Leaders of more than 100 militant factions joined forces under the umbrella of the TTP in response to another decisive crackdown ordered by Musharraf, against armed extremists holed up in Islamabad's Red Mosque. Dozens of seminary students were killed during the operation in July 2007, prompting the declaration of a jihad against the state.