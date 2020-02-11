Ahead of Iran's parliamentary elections scheduled for February 21, hardliners led by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard's Corp (IRGC) are using two simultaneous tactics to control the parliament and increase participation.

The Iranian regime's popularity is diminishing following the downing of the Ukrainian airliner in January and the violent crackdown of last November's protests.

The regime is, on the one hand, engineering the disqualification of almost all reformists through the vetting system, and on the other hand, is portraying a more secular and nationalist image to spur a larger turnout of the educated middle classes and the young.

A new IRGC poster displayed in a strategic position in the capital, Tehran, speaks to the latter election tactic. It is no longer strictly Islamic or carrying the usual revolutionary jargon.

Instead it gives a civilian, secular, softer impression with more modern young images and women in looser headscarves.

The accidental downing of the Ukraine Airlines on January 8 which killed all 176 passengers including 15 children, has severely damaged the IRGC's image especially with the middle class and the educated young. Most of the passengers fell into those demographics and three days of official denials and no expression of regret or an apology has enraged them.

Yet in his rare appearance leading the Friday prayer leader on January 17, Khamenei showed no signs of remorse, nor did he order the sacking or reprimand of the IRGC officials responsible.

Instead, he gave the IRGC full support and diverted attention to elections. He approved the extreme vetting by the Guardian Council which has disqualified about a third of sitting members of the 290-member parliament.

Prominent reformists such as Mahmoud Sadeghi published their official rejection letters accusing them of lack of loyalty.

A recent poll by the Iranian Students Polling Agency (ISPA) indicated that over 44 percent of the respondents across Tehran province say they will not take part in elections, only 21 percent will.

In a separate report, ISPA said all recent polls indicate that people are increasingly apathetic and this has increased since the November crackdown.

Sadeghi singles out this apathy as the reason why many reformists such as Mohammad Reza Aref and Parvaneh Salahshouri decided not to take part in the elections.

A cross-examination of election data indicates provinces with the highest fatalities in the November crackdown are likely to see limited participation.

Provinces included Tehran, Isfahan, Kermanshah, Alborz, Kurdestan and Khuzestan. In Kermanshah, for example, twenty candidates have withdrawn their candidacy.