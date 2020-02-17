Lebanon’s national carrier Middle East Airlines announced on Sunday that it would take payments only in US dollars starting on Monday, a move it reversed promptly after public anger.

The episode marks a new stage in the simmering economic crisis in the eastern Mediterranean state.

In Lebanon, receipts are generally printed showing US dollars and Lebanese pound values, and people use both currencies in daily life. The Lebanese pound has been pegged to the US dollar at the same rate since 1997, but that may soon change.

Middle East Airlines’ announcement caused a furor, with dozens of Lebanese travellers queuing up at the airport on Sunday at the airline’s only open office to buy tickets before the new rule went into effect.

The backlash both online and off was so severe that Middle East Airlines later retracted their statement and confirmed that they would continue accepting Lebanese pounds as currency.

"At the request of Prime Minister Hassan Diab, the management of MEA has decided to cancel its decision to sell tickets only in dollars tickets," said a statement published by local media, AFP reported.

On Wednesday February 12, Lebanon formally requested the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) technical help in shoring up its economy, a move that a senior government source said would include the fund’s aid in drafting a plan to avert financial collapse, Reuters reported.

In a Capital Economics article titled ‘Lebanon: what will an IMF deal look like?’ Senior Emerging Markets Economist Jason Tuvey said: “Lebanon’s new government appears to be warming to the idea of going to the IMF, which would reduce the risk of a disorderly debt default that causes severe strains in the local banking sector.”