Following intense talks in Moscow on Tuesday, Turkish and Russian delegations failed to reach any consensus over the Assad regime’s ongoing offensive in the Idlib province, the last opposition stronghold.

The regime offensive has already killed hundreds of civilians, forcing more than 900,000 people to flee from their homes to slightly safer areas next to the Turkish border.

The regime also attacked Turkish observation posts, which were set up in accordance to a tripartite agreement between Ankara, Moscow and Tehran, to protect civilians in Idlib. The previous negotiations under the Astana peace process initially led to some degree of calm but since the Assad regime reneged on it, tensions have escalated in the region.

"We are entering the last days for the [Syrian] regime to stop its hostility in Idlib. We are making our final warnings. Unfortunately, we have not yet reached the desired results in talks held in our country, in Russia and in the field," said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a speech on Wednesday.

"Even though the talks will continue, it is true that we are far from meeting our demands at the table,” Erdogan

"There was no satisfactory outcome for Turkey from the meetings with Russia over Syria's Idlib. We rejected the paper and map offered to us," said Ibrahim Kalin, the presidential spokesman of Turkey.

Apparently, Russians have offered Turkey a strip of land close to the border to create a safe zone in order to relocate millions of potential internally displaced people in Idlib. Ankara rejected the offer straight out, seeing it as a definite violation of the 2018 de-confliction zone agreement between Ankara and Moscow.

What comes next in Idlib?

Using specific language, which usually heralds another military operation in northern Syria, Erdogan has signalled that Turkey will not allow the regime takeover of Idlib.

“Turkey has made every preparation to carry out its own operational plans. Like every operation we carried out, I say that we can imminently come at any point one night," Erdogan said.

When he deploys militarily tough rhetoric, which mirrors Ankara's political language that has been in use since the Cyprus operation of 1974, it often means the countdown has begun.

"In other words, the Idlib offensive is only a matter of time. We will not leave Idlib to the [Syrian] regime, which does not understand our country's determination, and to those encouraging it," Erdogan said, referring to Russians.

Some regional analysts believe Western pundits and officials, along with their Russian counterparts, are taking Erdogan's words lightly, miscalculating them as a mere bargaining skill, which they might regret in the near future.

“The Kremlin thinks that Turkey is bluffing,” said Omer Ozkizilcik, a political analyst working for the SETA Foundation, an Ankara-based research centre.

“It’s not a bluff,” Ozkizilcik said.