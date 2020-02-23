Israeli forces on Sunday shot dead a Palestinian near the fence with blockaded Gaza, before extracting his body with a bulldozer, the army said, sparking outrage.

The Palestinian group Islamic Jihad said the man was one of its members, but it did not disclose what he was doing in the area.

In a statement, the Israeli military said soldiers opened fire at two Palestinians placing an explosive device next to the fence in the Hamas-governed enclave.

It said one of the men was killed and a military bulldozer removed his body.

It was not possible to independently verify Israeli claims. Hamas condemned the desecration of the body in a statement.

Witnesses and health officials said two other Palestinians were wounded by Israeli troops after a group of people tried to recover the body.