Malaysia's king accepted Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's shocking resignation but re-appointed him as interim leader following the collapse of the ruling alliance in a major political upheaval less than two years after its historic election victory.

The stunning turn of events come amid plans by Mahathir's supporters in his Bersatu party to team up with opposition parties to form a new government and thwart the transition of power to his named successor, Anwar Ibrahim.

Minutes before Mahathir tendered his resignation to the palace, Bersatu said it would leave the four-party Alliance of Hope and support Mahathir as prime minister.

Eleven other lawmakers, including several Cabinet ministers, announced they were quitting Anwar's party to form an independent bloc.

Bersatu later said Mahathir had also quit as party chairman.

The withdrawal of more than three dozen lawmakers means the ruling alliance has lost its majority in Parliament, throwing the country into an uncertain future and sparking fears of more turmoil over how the political drama will play out.

King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who met leaders from the new faction on Sunday and both Anwar and Mahathir on Monday, accepted Mahathir's resignation, the chief secretary to the government, Mohamad Zuki Ali, said in a statement.

Mohamad Zuki said the king also decided Mahathir should continue as interim leader until a new prime minister is chosen and a new Cabinet formed.

He said the king also dissolved the Cabinet on Mahathir's advice, essentially sealing the breakup of the current government.

The king's decision helped bring some political stability to the country after the series of dizzying events unravelled on Sunday with manoeuvres aimed at keeping Mahathir in power and blocking Anwar from the top job.

Horse trading is expected as both factions scramble to build enough support to take power.