The new coronavirus emerging from Wuhan, China in December has infected nearly 81,191 people, killing 2,768. Concern is on the rise as infections are beginning to rise rapidly outside of China, but in an new, chilling prognosis, one scientist estimates that 40-70 per cent of the world will come to be infected by the coronavirus.

“I think the likely outcome is that it will ultimately not be containable,” says Harvard epidemiology professor Marc Lipsitch in an interview with the Atlantic.

The scientist predicts that throughout the year nearly 40-70 per cent of people around the world will be infected. He clarifies however, that it doesn’t mean they will all have severe illness. “It could be asymptomatic,” he says. “It’s likely that many will have mild disease.”

In January, China began to quarantine larger areas around Wuhan city, eventually cordoning off nearly 100 million people. People were prevented from leaving their homes, and lectured by drones if they were found outside.

But the virus has come to roost in nearly 24 countries, seeing sharp rises in infections in countries like Italy and Iran, which initially avoided the viral outbreak.

What’s changed?

For months, health officials operated on the assumption that it was not possible for the virus to infect a victim and spread without showing symptoms. If the case were otherwise, it could pose a significant risk given that the virus can incubate for 14 days, making it that much more difficult to contain.

But only last week, 14 Americans tested positive for the coronavirus in a cruise ship off of Japan, in spite of feeling normal.

On Friday February 21, Chinese scientists published a coronavirus case where the virus spread from a patient that showed no symptoms.

Here to stay

The common flu, which can be fatal to older persons or people with previous health conditions, sees no symptoms in nearly 14 percent of people.

It’s harder for epidemiologists to get a handle on the disease however. Lipstitch believes that the number of confirmed cases are much higher. For instance, although the World Health Organization says there are 35 confirmed cases in the US, he believes that 100 to 200 is more accurate.

Where’s the cure?

Meanwhile, a vaccine for the virus is nowhere in sight.

The process of developing a vaccine was described as “very difficult and very frustrating,” according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

But it’s not just finding a cure that’s a challenge. It’s also the industry.

Developing vaccines is so cost-intensive, risky and difficult that most drug companies don’t have a financial incentive to develop them. In the 1980’s, many drug companies quit making vaccines after lawsuits claiming alleged harm. To incentivize their work, the US government offered a deal that would protect drug makers from anyone harmed by a vaccine.

Today, most pharmaceutical companies focus on the low-hanging fruit: opioids, painkillers and antibiotics, which can make turn a significant guaranteed profit over a shorter time.

The best case scenario? A vaccine is developed far too late to make a difference to the spread of the coronavirus, according to Jason Schwartz, assistant professor at the Yale School for Public Health.

What’s at stake?

“[It’s] very, very transmissible, and it almost certainly is going to be a pandemic,” said Anthony Fauci, Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in an interview with the New York Times.

But just how far could the current outbreak of 2019-nCov reach?

The answer to that is found in two key questions. First, how easily does it spread? Second, how deadly is the virus?

While scientists are sparing no effort in researching the virus and trying to find a cure, most research conducted so far is preliminary and likely to reach solid conclusions in the months to come.

At the heart of it all is a little known number that describes the lethality of any given virus.