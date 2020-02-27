Seyoum Mesfin, Ethiopia’s former Foreign Minister and one of the leaders of the Popular Tigray Liberation Front (TPLF), denounced Eritrea’s President’s interference in his country's internal affairs. In a fiery speech on February 16, he proclaimed, “How can Isaias Afwerki find solutions to Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa after failing in Eritrea and making half of its people refugees?", before comparing him to "Hitler and Mussolini."

On February 12, prior to Mesfin’s attack on Afewerki, Tsegai Berhai, a prominent TPLF leader, "If Isaias interferes in Ethiopian internal affairs, we will cut off his hands."

Badme’s war of words

Bila Gilan, Ethiopian journalist at Addis Standard spoke to TRT World, describing the statements as “a direct response to an interview Isaias had on Eritrean TV, and moreover is a natural response by the TPLF given the hostility between the two parties,"

In a February 7 interview with the National Satellite Channel, the Eritrean President accused the ruling party in Tigray of stalling and delaying completion of the peace process by refusing to hand over the town of Badme to Eritrea. He added that the situation in the town is now far worse, while critiquing the TPLF’s distribution of the region’s territories to supporters.

Badme is a border town imbued with significant symbolism. It was the focus of a fierce war between Ethiopia and Eritrea from 1998-2000, killing more than 100,000 people, until a special court approved the demarcation of borders between the two countries and granted the town’s rights to Eritrea.

Addis Ababa agreed to implement the provisions of the Algiers Agreement in a peace agreement reached in 2018 between the two parties. Meanwhile, the ruling party of the Tigray province bordering Eritrea, still holds "reservations," demanding that they be taken into consideration before handing the town over to the Eritrean side.

Beyond words

Amid celebrations overshadowed by visible militarization and absent federal officials, Dr. Debreción Gabriemekil, TPLF’s President and Vice-President of the Tigray Region attacked the Welfare Party recently formed by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abi Ahmed in a speech marking the 45th anniversary of the founding of his party, threatening the region’s secession from Ethiopia.

Debrecion’s rallying cry throughout his speech in the capital of Tigray province, was for Eritreans "and even the army" to come to his country.

"We will not close the borders with Eritrea, and the Eritrean people should not be in camps, but between brothers in cities," he said.

In his broadcast interview, Isaias Afwerki attacked what he described as "an escalation of creating ‘refugee camps’”, with the express aim of "depleting Eritrean power" in addition to "creating opposition based on ethnic and clan affiliation."

Gilan believes there is no militarization or even popular support for an Eritrean armed opposition by the Tigray leadership, according to an interview with TRT World.