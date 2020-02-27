Milan, Italy – “It is the time for national unity, the situation should not be used for political gains,” is tirelessly repeated by Giuseppe Conte, the prime minister of the nation with the highest number of coronavirus cases outside of Asia and the highest in the West.

The call for unity in such a time of crisis hides the widespread feeling that something better could have probably been done to reduce the risk of contagion.

To date, 455 people have been infected with the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Italy. Of these, 12 people died, 116 patients are hospitalised with symptoms, 36 are in intensive care and 209 are in home-isolation, mainly in the northern regions. These were the latest figures released yesterday by the Commissioner for the Civil Protection Emergency, Angelo Borrelli.

The count rises daily. The statistics speak of one death in every 50 cases, mostly elderly with compromised medical histories.

Over half of the people who had tested positive to the swab, do not need hospital treatment: they have no symptoms but they could become a “plague spreader” and have to stay quarantined.

The government’s decision at the end of January to stop all flights from China was met with criticism.

“The only questionable measure was stopping only direct flights while neglecting those with an intermediate stopover,” says Maria Triassi, a hygiene professor at Federico II University of Naples and Director of the of University Department for Public Health.

“More airport transits meant more exposure to the flu hence the virus was allowed to travel. Besides, not much could be done. The weakest links are now the overcrowded emergency rooms, while quarantine measures are indeed effective”.

Based on Italian television and news reports however, it seems an apocalypse is approaching: supermarket shelves have been ransacked, half of Italy closed down museums, theatres and schools as a precautionary measure.

“I have the feeling that some institutions humour the emotional wave imposed by media rather than scientific opinions, " Triassi tells TRT World, "schools have been closed down in cities with one million inhabitants where not even one infection was registered. It is never a good idea to juxtapose health and culture.

In the municipalities where the outbreak started - such as Codogno, a town in Lombardy region from which the contagion was believed to have spread in Italy - drastic measures have been imposed in an attempt to contain the spread of the disease.

Residents cannot leave, cultural, recreational, sports and religious events - both in public and private places - have been suspended, as well as classes in schools and universities (online schooling continues), museums, clubs and theatres are closed, competitions and exams are postponed.

Public offices have been shut down, except those providing essential services, while some companies let staff work from home. Guarded quarantines have been imposed on individuals who had contact with confirmed cases.

The inability to find “patient zero” - the first infected person who brought the virus to Italy - is making the national health system go nuts.

For a few days, officials in Italy believed the “patient zero” could be a man who had just returned from China, a friend of the 38-year-old man who was infected together with his pregnant wife. But apparently this is not the case and “patient zero” is yet to be pinpointed. That fact, or the lack of it, has instilled and exacerbated a feeling of vulnerability in the population.

To date, it is not known from whom and where the virus had spread in the country. What we do know is that some infections contracted by elderly people took place in a bar in Vo’, a small town in North-east Italy, on the evening of February 9. The bar was crowded thanks to the broadcasting of the Milan-Inter football derby.

Will Italy become isolated?

The Coronavirus has so far struck mainly in the north of the country, with only three cases in Sicily, one in the Marche region and one in Puglia, while two cases have just been confirmed in Naples. Perhaps the reason for this initial gap is a reflection of the economic divide between northern and southern Italy.

Italy’s economic engine is in the north, where contacts and exchanges with China are more frequent, while they are more sporadic in the south, where the Chinese migrant population is also more sedentary.

These days most Italian TV broadcasts consist of a doctor as a guest, often dispensing advice on hygiene, evaluating the work of authorities, or predicting the duration of the infection. It feels as if the scientific debate has moved from academia to the small screen.