A Canadian government minister was scheduled to open two days of talks with a major indigenous group on Thursday in a bid to end three weeks of rail and road blockades across the country that are harming the economy.

Activists have disrupted passenger and freight traffic to show solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en people in the Pacific province of British Columbia, who are seeking to stop TC Energy Corp from building a gas pipeline over their land.

Carolyn Bennett, the minister of crown-indigenous relations, and Scott Fraser, the British Columbia minister of indigenous relations and reconciliation, are due to meet Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs on Thursday and Friday.

Ahead of the meeting, the Wet'suwet'en chiefs issued a statement thanking supporters for "their tireless dedication," saying they now needed time for talks with Bennett and Fraser in an atmosphere of respect.

"Pleased to have received this statement, and look forward to the important discussions this afternoon," Bennett said in a Twitter post.

The chiefs agreed to the talks after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police withdrew from Wet'suwet'en territory, where police had been enforcing court orders against demonstrators trying to stop the Coastal GasLink pipeline.