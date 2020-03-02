In pictures: Refugees and migrants gather at Turkey's border with Greece
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Refugees and migrants gather at Turkey's border with GreeceTens of thousands of refugees are at the Turkish border with Greece after Ankara relaxed border controls in response to the ongoing crisis in Idlib.
A father holds his daughter near the Greek border / TRTWorld
Belal KhaledBelal Khaled
March 2, 2020

Tens of thousands of refugees are gathering at Turkey's border crossings with Greece as Ankara announced it could no longer bear the burden of the refugee crisis alone.

Turkey hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees and the Assad regime's onslaught in Idlib risks sending millions more into the country.

With European help not forthcoming on either the refugee crisis or the situation in Idlib, Turkey has had no choice but give those refugees who want to leave the opportunity to do so.

The pictures below from the area near the Evros River were taken by TRT Arabi's Belal Khaled. They illustrate the crisis unfolding on the Greek border as thousands attempt to cross the border.

Recommended
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin