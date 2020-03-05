Libya’s interior minister Fathi Bashagha proposed to host an American military base in Libya to counter Russian influence in the region. Since September 2019, the arrival of Russian mercenaries in numbers and air support from the UAE are fuelling the conflict despite an official UN arms embargo.

According to some reports, the UAE has made a 3,000 ton delivery of military equipment to Haftar’s forces over the last 3 weeks.

Boosted with such support levels, Haftar has provoked an all-out military conflict in Libya. In April of last year, he launched a large scale offensive to capture Tripoli, the capital which hosts the internationally recognised government of Libya - the Government of National Accord (GNA).

The ongoing fighting, use of fighter jets, and drone strikes have had a humanitarian fallout but led to no clear advantage for Haftar’s forces.

Libya has the largest oil reserves in Africa, and Washington reportedly sees Libya’s oil production as important in keeping global prices low. However, Libya until recently has been producing about 1.2 million barrels per day (BPD) of oil in recent months, and all major fields lie in areas controlled by Haftar's militia groups.

The country’s largest oilfield and a second major one in the southwest began shutting down last month after forces loyal to Haftar closed a pipeline connecting them to the coast. Oil is the lifeblood of the Libyan economy and the country’s primary source of revenue. Haftar has been trying to use it as a trump card.

UN efforts to broker a Libyan ceasefire could plunge further into chaos with the unexpected resignation of Ghassan Salame, the UN special envoy to the country. Last week, Salame brought the UN-backed government and the Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA), the two warring sides, to Geneva for peace talks but the representatives suspended their involvement and his latest effort at peace-making failed to achieve a breakthrough.

The United States, along with the other Western powers, publicly supports the Tripoli government and a United Nations-sponsored peace process. However, they have done little in the way of concrete action to support Libya’s internationally recognised government.

Trump has long seen the Libyan conflict as a European problem of little strategic significance for American interests. This has arguably given Russia more room to manoeuvre and exploit the vacuum, resulting in increased numbers of Russian mercenaries arriving to support Haftar. It is also important to note that since 2015, Russia has been gradually ramping up its engagement in Libya where it sees economic opportunities and a chance to expand its influence at the expense of Western powers.

Russia's involvement in Libya takes place primarily through the 'private' security firm Wagner, which has been using Sukhoi jets, coordinated missile strikes, and precision-guided artillery, as well as snipers, to help Haftar seize the capital from the internationally recognised government.