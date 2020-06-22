New visa regime

Tourism is one of the main pillars of Saudi economic reforms aimed at weaning the country off its dependence on oil revenue.

Saudi Arabia last year opened up to international tourists, launching a new visa regime while appealing to foreign companies to invest in the sector, which it hopes will contribute more than 10% of gross domestic product by 2030, up from 3% currently.

Analysts predict a severe economic contraction in Saudi Arabia this year, hit by the economic impact of measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and by a sharp drop in oil revenue because of low crude prices.