Egypt’s autocratic President Abdel Fattah el Sisi recently threatened Libya’s internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) with military action should they advance towards the strategic city of Sirte.

The former general, who came to power after the July 2013 coup that overthrew the country’s only democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi, was speaking after dramatic advances by the Tripoli-based GNA against warlord, Khalifa Haftar, a Sisi ally.

In recent months, the GNA, backed by Turkey and its fleet of drones, has claimed territory around Libya, banishing Haftar’s forces towards the eastern part of the country.

Sirte, home to former dictator Muammar Gaddafi, would be a symbolic and strategic milestone for the GNA.

Such successes have become a major source of worry for Sisi and his backers, especially those in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

“If some people think that they can cross the Sirte-Jufra frontline, this is a red line for us,” Sisi said, adding that his country’s intervention would be justified if invited to do so by the warlord Haftar, who has no legal basis to invite such involvement.

‘Cracks’ within the army

For all of Sisi’s bluster, it remains unclear whether he can take any effective action to slow the GNA’s advance.

Some Egyptian analysts even argue that Sisi’s plans, if truthful, may not receive much support from Egypt’s powerful generals. Such military officials may believe that a possible defeat in Libya could lead to repercussions for the Sisi regime at home.

“It is more than likely that Sisi’s policies in Libya are creating cracks and dismay in the army but he will of course continue to try to clamp down on this,” said Dr Maha Azzam, head of the Egyptian Revolutionary Council and a former fellow at London-based Chatham House.

“The Egyptian military whether among it’s officer class or rank and file would not welcome Sisi’s policies or declaration of war on Libya however the General Command today is more a rubber stamp for Sisi as he has tried to ensure that those who surround him are yes men,” Azzam told TRT World.

Azzam is not the only observer who predicts discontent within the army.

“According to military law, they [generals] have no right to say no [to Sisi]. But they may disappoint him because they know very well that this would not be an easy journey in an open space like Libya,” said Hamza Zawba, a political analyst and the former spokesman for Egypt’s Freedom and Justice Party.

Since the 2013 military coup against the country’s first-democratically elected president and government, the Egyptian population has increasingly dealt with both economic and political difficulties.