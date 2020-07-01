China’s passing of a new national security law for Hong Kong late on Tuesday evening prompted international criticism and fear among pro-democracy figures in Hong Kong.

The swiftly enacted legislation grants Beijing broad new powers to quell the protest movement that engulfed the semi-autonomous city last year and subsequently evolved into an open challenge against the Chinese government.

The law prohibits acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces - penalties stretch to life imprisonment.

Since it was announced in May, the national security law has been shrouded in secrecy. The Hong Kong government only published the fully detailed text to reveal the extent of its powers after it came into effect last night.

The law’s passing has triggered strong reactions in Hong Kong and around the world:

Hong Kong

The law was passed on the eve of the anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from the United Kingdom to China in 1997.

“It will only target an extremely small minority of people who have breached the law, while the life and property, basic rights and freedoms of the overwhelming majority of Hong Kong residents will be protected,” said Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam.

Critics say that the law will banish dissent and undermine the city’s autonomy under its “one country, two systems” framework.

Alan Leong, the leader of the pro-democracy Civic Party, and former chair of the Hong Kong Bar Association, called it “the worst form of authoritarian rule by law.”

The provisions have already had an effect.

Many activists deleted social media accounts ahead of the legal implementation, while several pro-democracy and pro-independence political groups disbanded or moved their operations overseas.

Less than 24 hours after it was announced, the law was applied in the arrest of a man holding a Hong Kong independence flag, according to the police.

Taiwan

“China promised that Hong Kong would remain unchanged for 50 years. The adoption of the National Security Law makes people feel that this commitment is indeed a blow to public confidence,” said Taiwanese President, Tsai Ing-wen.

In response to the new law, Taiwan opened an office in Taipei on Wednesday to assist people fleeing Hong Kong, with a senior minister saying Taiwan hoped to attract talent and capital from the city.

“[This law] not only targets residents in Hong Kong. It’s actually a supreme decree issued by the Celestial Empire to people all over the world,” said Chen Ming-tong, head of Taiwan’s policy making Mainland Affairs Council.

US

Beijing’s increasing hold over Hong Kong has been a point of contention between the US and China.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the Chinese government’s “draconian national security law ends free Hong Kong and exposes the Party’s greatest fear: the free will and free thinking of its own people.”

The Speaker of the House, the Democrat Nancy Pelosi, called the law “brutal” with the purpose “to frighten, intimidate and suppress the speech of Hong Kongers.”