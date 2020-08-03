Muslim charities in the UK have been praised for their role in helping communities handle the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

A coalition of 194 groups under the umbrella of the Muslim Charities Forum (MCF) has been providing a range of services for those most in need due to the outbreak.

Britain is one of the worst hit countries in the world with more than 304,000 confirmed cases and at least 46,201 people killed, leaving it with the fourth highest death toll overall and the highest in Europe.

MCF’s ‘The Neighbours Next Door’ report details how the organisation has encouraged charities, as well as ordinary Muslims, to take community welfare into their own hands by checking in on their neighbours irrespective of their faith or background.

The Covid-19 outbreak and consequent lockdowns have led to mass bereavement, job losses, mental health issues, and domestic violence, among other social issues.

Muslim charities have been part of the effort to help those affected.

Of the 194 that work with MCF, more than 150 were involved in food and aid distribution, while others were involved with supporting front line workers, burial and bereavement assistance, and the distribution of protective equipment, as well as other forms of support.

Karl Wilding, the CEO of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations, said the Muslim community had played an “integral” role in the grassroots response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Muslim volunteers, local groups and organisations have been pivotal to ensuring that people up and down the UK get the support they so desperately need,” Wilding said.