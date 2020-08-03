Thirty years ago, Iraqi forces invaded Kuwait in the early hours of 2 August and, by the afternoon of the same day, had concluded decisively the main objectives of their campaign to conquer and occupy the diminutive, wealthy Arab Gulf state.

Although this was perhaps the easiest military operation ever conducted by Iraq, and was a resounding success, its resultant strategic effect on Saddam Hussein’s Iraq and even the long-term fate of the country can only be described as catastrophic.

Arab betrayals stoked the fires of war

Since the creation of modern Iraq in the aftermath of World War I, it had always laid claim to Kuwait as a part of its territory. Amounting to not much more than a city-state focused around the capital, Kuwait City, and several miniscule villages, Kuwait was for a very long time a part of the Ottoman Vilayet, or province, of Basra.

For those familiar with the region and its people, this should not come as much of a surprise, as the vernacular differences between the people of Basra and Kuwait are few, with several families on both sides of the border sharing common bonds of kinship.

Modern Kuwait itself has roots as a British protectorate carved out of Basra while still under Ottoman control. The British, wishing to disrupt German-Ottoman plans to extend a railway from Berlin all the way to the Arabian Gulf at Kuwait, felt that their interests in India would be threatened by a European rival having access to a short sea route to the “Jewel in the Crown” that circumvented the Suez Canal in Egypt.

Making alliances with the Al Sabah family, the British proceeded to strong-arm the ailing Ottomans into granting autonomy to the clan in 1899, sabotaging the Kaiser’s and the Ottoman Sultan’s plans which was downgraded with the creation of the Berlin-Baghdad Railway.

The Al Sabahs have been on the Kuwaiti throne ever since, serving at the whim of first the British Empire and, later, the United States.

However, the invasion of Kuwait in 1990 was about more than historical claims. Iraq formally recognised Kuwait as a sovereign state in 1963, and only disputed aspects of the border. What is perhaps more important is how Saddam viewed his Arab “brothers” and neighbours and his perception that Iraq was betrayed by them.

As a result of the long and brutal Iran-Iraq War that lasted from 1980 to 1988, Saddam felt that Iraq had been the frontline against Iranian expansionism and had prevented the Islamic Republic from exporting its revolution into Arab lands.

Indeed, contemporary events in the region since the fall of Saddam in 2003 has played this out to frightening and demonstrative effect, with many Arab states in constant anxiety of Iranian machinations.