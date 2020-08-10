Turkey's navy has issued an advisory saying that a Turkish ship will carry out a seismic survey in a disputed area in the eastern Mediterranean over the next two weeks.

Monday's advisory follows a brief suspension of operations in the Mediterranean which were upended after Ankara accused Greece of breaking the terms of the pause.

The two NATO allies are at odds over overlapping claims for hydrocarbon resources in the region.

A similar advisory, or NAVTEX, last month prompted a dispute which was calmed after the intervention of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, leading Turkey to agree a pause in operations.

But Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey had resumed energy exploration work in the region as Greece had not kept its promises on the issue.

Erdogan said another Turkish vessel, the Barbaros Hayrettin, had been sent to the eastern Mediterranean.

Greek national security council meets

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis convened the government’s national security council on Monday, after Turkey's announcement.

The council includes the ministers of foreign affairs and defence.

Minister of State George Gerapetritis told Greek state TV that Athens was in full "political and operational readiness." Greece stood ready to engage in a constructive dialogue with Turkey on their differences, he said.

The NAVTEX, issued by the Turkish navy's office of navigation, covered an area of sea south of Turkey's Antalya and west of Cyprus.

It will be in effect between August 10 to 23.

Oruc Reis reaches operation location

The Oruc Reis vessel has already reached the location where it will operate after leaving the area where it was anchored off Antalya, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Twitter.