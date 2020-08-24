WORLD
3 MIN READ
Syria Constitutional Committee 'on hold' after members test Covid positive
The first session in nine months is aimed at making progress in drafting a new Syrian charter to pave the way for UN-sponsored elections.
Syria Constitutional Committee 'on hold' after members test Covid positive
UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen attends a news conference ahead of a meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, August 21, 2020. / Reuters
August 24, 2020

The Syrian Constitutional Committee, which has begun its first session in nine months in Geneva as part of efforts to find a political solution to end Syria's war, was swiftly put "on hold" after three members tested positive for Covid-19, the United Nations has said.

Hours earlier on Monday, US Syria envoy James Jeffrey told reporters that the regime of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad had agreed "under some Russian pressure" to take part in the week-long talks.

The session, organised by UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen, is aimed at making progress in drafting a new Syrian charter to pave the way for UN-sponsored elections, in line with a stalled 2015 UN Security Council resolution.

READ MORE: Syria's warring parties agree to Geneva talks - UN envoy

The office of UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen did not identify which three of the 45 members of the so-called small body of the Constitutional Committee were infected. One-third is nominated by the Syrian regime, one third by the opposition, and one third by civil society.

"Committee members were tested before they travelled to Geneva, and they were tested again on arrival, and the wearing of masks and strict social distancing measures were in place when they met at the Palais des Nations," the statement said.

Recommended

"Following a constructive first meeting, the Third Session of the Constitutional Committee is currently on hold. The Office of the Special Envoy will make a further announcement in due course," it said, adding that Swiss authorities had been informed and contact-tracing was under way.

Jeffrey said that the latest US sanctions, under the Caesar Act passed by Congress, were having a "serious political and psychological impact" on Assad and his inner circle.

READ MORE: What the Caesar Act is and why it’s important 

"So we are going after them in any way we can and after their international holdings, any way that they or their banks touch dollars, they are in trouble," he said.

But Jeffrey also said, referring to a province in rebel-held northwestern Syria, "I have seen no indication that the Assad regime has given up its dream of a military victory beginning with Idlib."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla