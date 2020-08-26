The Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Istanbul (MBFWI) is moving entirely to digital platforms for its 15th season this year. The event will take place on October 12-16 with the support of the Turkey Promotion Group (TTG).

According to MBFWI, the digitalisation process had begun before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, and thus was not a direct result of Covid-19. In November 2019, a conference bringing together Turkish fashion stakeholders had collectively reached the decision that the fashion week would move online, and that work had already begun towards achieving this end.

The pandemic, of course, sped up the process, and the work that had been put into the logistics since November, has ultimately ensured there are no logistical hiccups, and that actions are taken rapidly. Fashion Designers Association co-chair Ozlem Kaya says “There were advantages and disadvantages to having no audience. Yet all crews worked meticulously and very hard, taking all precautions for hygiene and completing shoots without any problems.”

Digital fashion weeks are also on the radar of other world fashion weeks, from London to Shanghai. The fashion industry has been discussing possible changes for a long time and today’s conditions are giving it yet another reason to consider making alterations to previous traditions.

Why changes have had to be made is primarily because of seasons losing their significance, as well as the industry generally falling in step with digital transformation. As physical touch and the ability to get together are also almost nostalgic concepts these days, larger due to the pandemic, it makes more sense than ever to hold fashion week online: no more time spent travelling to foreign destinations, one’s carbon footprint is greatly reduced as a direct knock-on effect of this lack of flying around the world, and now, there is also the bonus of a reduction in unnecessary health risks.

At the same time, digital fashion weeks offer the benefit of making accessible content for all to see on an international scale, obliterating the problem of physical distances.

Digital fashion week also means that the metropolitan, leading cities of Paris, Milan, London and New York, are no longer the only focus and are not necessarily the centres of the fashion world, thus allowing newcomers and cities farther east to showcase their own talents.

Kaya notes that while Istanbul may have a while to compete with the giants, she finds that “a fashion week that protects its own values and elevates them, and is intricately connected with the texture and culture of the city is more valuable than to try to compete with the giants of the industry.”