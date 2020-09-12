Thousands of Israelis have demonstrated outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem, demanding he resign over his trial on corruption charges and what is widely seen as his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

With Israel reporting record levels of new coronavirus cases each day, the country appears to be headed toward a nationwide lockdown this week ahead of the Jewish New Year.

Saturday's demonstration came a day after Israel announced an agreement to establish diplomatic relations with Bahrain, the second Arab country to normalise ties with Israel in under a month and just the fourth overall.

READ MORE:Trump announces 'peace deal' between Bahrain, Israel

READ MORE: Palestinians rally against Bahrain-Israel normalisation deal

But the surprise announcement had little effect on the thousands of demonstrators, who have been gathering outside Netanyahu's residence every Saturday throughout the summer. Protests against Netanyahu over his corruption trial have expanded to include demonstrations against his handling of the health crisis and the resulting economic pain.

Smaller protests were held along bridges at major intersections in cities across Israel.

READ MORE:Israelis keep up protests against Netanyahu

Several detained