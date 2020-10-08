In the early 1990s, when Bhanwari Devi tried filing a police complaint against five men who had raped her, an on-duty police officer mocked her. She was not attractive enough to warrant the attention of the alleged rapists, he said.

Devi, a woman who belonged to the lower-caste Kumhar community, was dragged from a field in her village in the western Indian state of Rajasthan and gang-raped in front of her husband, a farm labourer like herself.

The accused men were upper-caste Gujjars — landowners on whose fields people like Devi work as peasants — a practice that often mirrors slavery.

Despite the humiliation and roadblocks she faced while navigating India's lethargic justice system, Devi persisted. The case finally went before a judge in 1995. That’s when the biggest shock came.

The accused men were acquitted of rape charges for lack of evidence. What riled human rights activists even more than the acquittals, was the content of that judgement.

“An upper-caste man could not have defiled himself by raping a lower-caste woman,” the judgement said.

It has been more than two decades since Devi’s case became a rallying cry for lower-caste communities, but little has changed for the most vulnerable segment of society.

The deeply entrenched caste system, which finds its roots in Hinduism, and was made worse through colonial institutionalisation, continues to work against tens of millions of Indians.

Last month, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was brutally raped in the Hathras city of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) state. Her story is the same as Devi’s and many others. She was working in a field when four men attacked her. They tied a rope around her neck, dragged her along the field, broke her spine, and cut her tongue. She lived for two weeks before succumbing to her injuries.

Police have arrested the accused men. They belong to the upper-caste Thakurs.

“Upper-caste men express their power and authority by inflicting pain on people of lower caste, particualrly on Dalit women,” says Dr Anderson Jeremiah, a professor of religion at Lancaster University.

“Dalit women are nobody, they don't have any social status, no individual identity. They are treated as property of upper-caste men,” he tells TRT World.

Steeped in tradition

According to the Cophenhagen-based International Dalit Solidarity Network, 10 Dalit women are raped in India every day.

Just in the month of September, there have been three reported cases in which Dalit girls were raped in UP, the youngest just 14, who was hanged from a tree.

The Hathras girl’s case received media attention mainly because she was transferred to a hospital in New Delhi, the capital, for treatment.

India's collective psyche is still recovering from the assault and murder of a girl on a New Delhi bus in 2012. The accused men were hanged earlier this year.