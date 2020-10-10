At least five people were left injured during fresh clashes between followers of rival politicians in Kyrgyzstan as the Central Asian country slipped deeper into crisis.

Political factions jostled for power as President Sooronbay Jeenbekov ordered military forces to enter the capital after claiming he was ready to resign to calm tensions.

Fresh clashes broke out on Friday afternoon in the centre of capital Bishkek, where one of the groups, an opposition bloc representing several parties, was holding a rally.

One of the five injured during the violence was a prominent youth activist, whom the bloc has proposed as the country's new deputy prime minister.

Tilek Toktagaziyev, 29, suffered a concussion and was hospitalised after being struck by stones, the health ministry told AFP.

'Live ammunition'

Almazbek Atambayev, a former president who was released from jail by supporters during a night of tumult this week, claimed that his car was struck by bullets during clashes in a video shared on social media.

"The former president's car was hit with live ammunition," Kunduz Joldubayeva, a spokeswoman for the former leader, told AFP.

The assailants were believed to be loyal to Sadyr Japarov, a populist politician who is pressing his own claim to be head of government after hundreds of his supporters flooded the capital in the aftermath of the vote.

The conflict between the two groups began with fist fights, said an AFP correspondent, who heard shots fired but could not verify the former president's claim.

There has been little evidence of a central authority in Bishkek since a disputed parliamentary vote on Sunday sparked protests that morphed into violent unrest leaving one dead and more than a thousand injured.

On Friday, Jeenbekov signed off on the resignation of the government in place before the election, which opposition parties say was rigged by massive vote-buying in favour of parties close to the president.

Election officials said a date for fresh elections would be set before November 6.