Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah has postponed all meetings scheduled for the next two weeks due to coronavirus curbs, a senior palace official has said, as opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim bids to replace Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Anwar met the king on Tuesday to prove he has a "convincing" parliamentary majority to form a new government.

The king had been scheduled to meet top leaders from key political parties to verify support for Anwar but all appointments have been postponed due to a two-week partial lockdown in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur and the state of Selangor which took effect on Wednesday, palace comptroller Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said.

New dates will be decided once the curbs are lifted, Ahmad Fadil said.

In a statement, the top leaders of the opposition Democratic Action Party and Amanah said they had initially been summoned for separate audiences with the king.

"However, last night His Majesty's senior private secretary informed us that both sessions with His Majesty have been postponed," read the statement, signed off by DAP Secretary-General Lim Guan Eng and Amanah President Mohamad Sabu.