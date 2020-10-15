On October 11, Sultan Sulaiman’s Atiq Mosque in Bijeljina, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) – a designated national treasure that was restored after being completely destroyed by Serbian paramilitary forces during the 1992-1995 war – was attacked and vandalised in the middle of the night, sparking further fears Bosnian Muslims are again the targets of rising Serb nationalism.

The city of Bijeljina is located in the Serbian majority BiH entity of Republika Srpska and the site of one of the first mass killings of the Bosnian war, when militias under the command of Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic massacred dozens of Bosnian Muslims on 1-2 April 1992.

The attack on the city’s most renowned mosque comes just four weeks after mosques and Serbian Muslims were the targets of violence and vandalism following the elections in Montenegro on 30 August, with graffiti praising the perpetrators of the Srebrenica genocide splashed across walls and buildings throughout the region.

“This is really frightening,” Mevlud Dudic, president of the Islamic Community in Serbia, told Euro News. “Bosniaks and, I would add, all normal people, tremble when the Srebrenica genocide is mentioned in this kind of context. I like to believe that things from the nineties will never again happen in the Balkans.”

Serb nationalism is ascendant again throughout the region, including Serbia, Bosnia, and Montenegro, and it’s been driven by political leaders who seek to scapegoat Muslims for their leadership failures, foreign government meddling, specifically Russia, and Srebrenica genocide denialism.

Experts in genocide argue that Srebrenica genocide denialism has been allowed to fester and flourish to a degree in which it could now be described as “genocide triumphalism,” particularly in Serbia and Serbian controlled Republika Srpska.

For instance, when Bosnian Serb leaders aren’t downplaying or denying the casualty count of the Srebrenica genocide, they portray Serbs to be under siege from Muslims and that the atrocities of the early 1990s were carried out in national self-defence, a “glorious” enterprise to rid the region of Muslim “terrorists” and “invaders.”

Earlier this year, the Srebrenica Memorial Centre published a report to mark the 25th anniversary of the mass murder of thousands Bosnian Muslim men, women and children, noting that “rather than abating with time, denial of genocide has only grown more insidious in recent years – locally, regionally, as well as internationally.”

“Another common discourse which negates the identity of the victims and is deeply ingrained in the historical ideology of Serbian nationalism, argues that Bosniaks are not in fact a legitimate people, and thus by definition cannot be targeted by genocide,” observe the authors of the report.