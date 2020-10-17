More than 1.1 million voters in Myanmar's western Rakhine state will be disenfranchised in upcoming national polls, according to data released by the election commission, a move experts have warned could fuel yet more conflict.

Civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) is widely expected to return to power in the November 8 election, only the second since the country emerged from outright military rule.

But with virtually all Rohingya Muslims stripped of citizenship and voting rights, many observers had already dismissed the polls as lacking credibility.

On Friday, the election commission said security reasons meant voting would not take place in areas with hundreds of thousands more people, including more than 800,000 in Rakhine.

Over half of the 600,000 Rohingya remaining in Myanmar live in Rakhine, bringing the total number of disenfranchised in the state to more than 1.1 million, nearly two thirds of the state's population.

"Those particular areas can not guarantee conditions to hold free and fair elections and that is why the election is cancelled," read the announcement posted Friday evening.

One million more stateless Rohingya languish in refugee camps in Bangladesh.

READ MORE:Myanmar must lift repressive laws - Amnesty International

Years-long fighting

Arakan Army (AA) militants are locked in battle with the military in Rakhine's northern fringes as they fight for more autonomy for ethnic Rakhine Buddhists.

The unrest has killed or injured hundreds and forced 150,000 from their homes since the civil war intensified in late 2018.

But the ethnic Rakhine Arakan National Party (ANP) secretary Tun Aung Kyaw said the decision to cancel the vote had been taken for political rather than security reasons.