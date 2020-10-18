A longstanding UN embargo on arms sales to and from Iran has expired early on Sunday in line with a 2015 landmark nuclear deal, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

"As of today, all restrictions on the transfer of arms, related activities and financial services to and from the Islamic Republic of Iran ... are all automatically terminated," the ministry said in a statement.

'No arms buying spree in horizon'

The embargo on the sale of arms to Iran was due to start expiring progressively from Sunday, October 18, under the terms of the UN resolution that blessed the 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic republic and world powers.

"As of today, the Islamic Republic may procure any necessary arms and equipment from any source without any legal restrictions, and solely based on its defensive needs," the ministry added in the statement sent out on Twitter.

It insisted that under the terms of the deal, struck with the United States, China, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, and the European Union, "the lifting of arms restrictions and the travel ban were designed to be automatic with no other action required."

On the same day the UN decision of lifting the arms embargo, Iran said it is self-dependant in defence and sees no arms buying spree.

"Iran’s defence doctrine is premised on strong reliance on its people and indigenous capabilities ... Unconventional arms, weapons of mass destruction and a buying spree of conventional arms have no place in Iran's defence doctrine," said the ministry cited by state media.

