In a surprise victory, the Turkish Cypriot conservative Ersin Tatar has ousted his left-wing rival Mustafa Akinci in the tightly contested presidential election.

The runoff presidential elections on Sunday saw Tatar gain 51.74 percent of the vote compared to 48.26 percent for Akinci.

Akinci relied too heavily on distancing himself from the main backers of the Turkish Cypriots, that is to say Turkey, says Professor Hasan Unal from Istanbul’s Maltepe University speaking to TRT World.

While some voters have been unhappy with some of Ankara's past policies on the island, in the presidential elections they put that aside, separating party-political issues and what is in their national interest, said Unal.

Unal added that that voters ultimately drew a line in the sand over the issue making it clear that solidarity with Turkey is an essential ingredient for the continuation of the Turkish Cypriot Republic.

“People from all walks of life were increasingly angry with negotiations over a federal model,” said Unal, who also teaches International Relations in Turkish Cyprus.

Akinci had advocated for continued negotiations towards a federal model with the Greek Cypriots contrasting himself as a continuity candidate, however, that message has increasingly lost its resonance amongst voters.

The often touted federal model would see the two divided halves of the island unite but power would be devolved between the Turkish and the Greek Cypriots.

“I have been observing a growing anger towards the federal model and people are questioning why they are negotiating with the Greeks when it has been the Greek side that has consistently rejected all the proposals put before the two communities,” added Unal.

The presidential elections could also mark a turning point for the future between the Turkish Republic of Cyprus and the Greek Cypriot administration in the south.

While Turkish Cyprus is a parliamentary system and day to day power rests with the parliament and the prime minister, the future of the island and negotiations on the international stage are traditionally represented by the president.

The Greek side may now regret rejecting past proposals, says Unal.