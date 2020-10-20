Japan's chief government spokesman has said the country will put cyberattack countermeasures in place to make sure the Tokyo Olympics are a success.

Britain and the United States on Monday condemned what they said were a series of malicious cyberattacks orchestrated by Russian military intelligence, including attempts to disrupt the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The Games were originally set for this year but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato also told a news conference that Japan was in close contact with the United States and United Kingdom over the issue and was gathering and analysing information, but did not give further details.

British officials said on Monday the hackers from Russia's GRU military intelligence agency had also conducted "cyber reconnaissance" operations against Tokyo Games organisers.

They declined to give specific details about the latest attacks or say whether they were successful, but said they had targeted Games organisers, logistics suppliers and sponsors.

