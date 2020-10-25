Thousands of people have protested in the centre of Thailand's capital Bangkok in the first demonstration since Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ignored their Saturday night deadline to resign.

It was also the first major show of force since Prayuth lifted October 15 emergency measures that had been meant to stop three months of protests against the government and monarchy, but which brought tens of thousands of people onto the streets.

"If he doesn't resign, then we must come out to ask him to quit in a peaceful way," protest leader Jatupat "Pai" Boonpattararaksa said on Sunday as people chanted "Prayuth Out."

The prime minister's office posted a note on Twitter to say he was not quitting.

He has said the crisis should be discussed in parliament, which is due to hold a special session on Monday and Tuesday.

But his opponents have little faith in an assembly dominated by his supporters.

Relaxed atmosphere