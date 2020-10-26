Calls to boycott French goods are growing around the world after President Emmanuel Macron's comments against Islam and Muslims.

Macron on Wednesday accused Muslims of separatism and vowed not to give up cartoons depicting Prophet Muhammed.

The leader's comments came in response to the beheading of a teacher, Samuel Paty, a 47-year-old teacher, who was attacked on his way home from the junior high school where he taught in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, 40 kilometres northwest of Paris.

Condemnation

On Sunday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned Macron's statements on Twitter.

"It is unfortunate that he has chosen to encourage Islamophobia by attacking Islam rather than the terrorists who carry out violence, be it Muslims, White Supremacists or Nazi ideologists. Sadly, President Macron has chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims, incl his own citizens, through encouraging the display of blasphemous cartoons targeting Islam & our Prophet PBUH."

Khan also wrote a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeking a ban on Islamophobic content on the site that has been put in place for the Holocaust.

In the letter, shared by the Pakistani government on Twitter, Imran Khan said that "growing Islamophobia" is encouraging extremism and violence across the world – especially through social media platforms such as Facebook.

"I would ask you to place a similar ban on Islamophobia and hate against Islam for Facebook that you have put in place for the Holocaust," Khan said.

"The message of hate must be banned in total. One cannot send a message that while hate messages against some are unacceptable, these are acceptable against others. Nor should the world have to wait for a pogrom against Muslims, which is ongoing in countries like India and in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir."

Khan in his letter made reference to the situation in France, where, he said, Islam was being associated with terrorism.

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Sunday said the EU is increasingly becoming dangerous for Muslims.

In a series of tweets, he said that offensive caricatures, separatism against Muslims, and mosque raids isn’t about freedom of expression, but its about reminding Muslims they will never belong in EU.

"Here’s what Europeans against Islam and Muslims need to understand, We won't go away because you don’t want us, We won't turn the other cheek when you insult us, We will defend ourselves and our own at all costs."

Also on Sunday, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, "When truth is spoken to their faces, Europe’s loser racists show up and try to exploit Islamophobia and xenophobia. Time has come to stop Europe’s spoiled politicians with fascist mindset."

Meanwhile, Egypt's world renowned Islamic institution denounced Macron's remarks about Islam.

Scholars at Al Azhar University on Sunday called Macron's statement 'racist'.

They say that French President's remarks have nothing to do with the true essence of Islam.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday slammed Macron over his policies toward Muslims, saying that the French president needed "mental checks."

"What can one say about a head of state who treats millions of members from different faith groups this way: first of all, have mental checks," Erdogan said in a televised address.