Guinea unrest leaves dozens dead as envoys try to mediate
Following the disputed presidential election last week, at least 21 people have been killed in violent protests in Guinea.
Police officers are seen in-front of protesters, as they continue to throw stones and block roads during mass protests after preliminary results were released in Conakry on October 23, 2020. / AFP
October 27, 2020

A total of 21 people have been killed in unrest in Guinea following a disputed presidential election last week, state television reported as international envoys attempted to soothe tensions in the West African nation.

The RTG state news channel said that 21 people had been killed since October 19, including officers of the security forces – six fewer than figures compiled by the opposition which claims 27 have died.

President Alpha Conde, 82, won a hotly contested October 18 election according to official results announced on Saturday, setting the stage for a controversial third term.

But his main opponent Cellou Dalein Diallo, 68, disputes the results. He claimed victory last week, citing data his activists gathered at individual polling stations.

Diallo's self-proclaimed victory led to a week of clashes between supporters and security forces across the nation.

The government had previous put the number of dead at 10.

A diplomatic delegation from the United Nations, African Union and the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States landed in Guinea Sunday in the aftermath of the unrest.

The envoys – who include ECOWAS Commission President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou and the UN special representative to West Africa, Mohamed Ibn Chambas – met several ministers and government officials on Monday.

An ECOWAS official in Conakry said they also spoke with representatives of Guinea's electoral commission and foreign diplomats.

Diallo told AFP that the envoys met him too, at his Conakry home which police have blockaded for days.

Anti-Conde protests were due to resume in the city early Monday and many shops stayed shut, but few people ended up hitting the streets in the end.

"In my neighbourhood, people say they are waiting to see the outcome of the joint mission," said a suburban resident who declined to be named.

Scars from the unrest were apparent in the Conakry neighbourhood of Wanindara – an opposition stronghold – with burned-out vehicles lying on the roadside.

Mohamed Saliou Camara, whose house was torched, said Conde and Diallo supporters had clashed in the area.

Much of the turbulence centres on a third term for Alpha Conde, whom opponents accuse of drifting into authoritarianism.

He pushed through a new constitution in March which he argued would modernise the country. But it also allowed him to bypass a two-term limit for presidency.

