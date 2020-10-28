In some severe cases, the coronavirus infection has been linked to substantial cognitive decline equivalent to the brain ageing by 10 years among individuals who have recovered from the virus, a non-peer-reviewed study of more than 84,000 people has found.

The study, led by Adam Hampshire, a doctor at Imperial College London, suggests the cognitive deficits can linger for months.

The researchers say their conclusion aligns with the view that Covid-19 can trigger chronic cognitive consequences.

“People who had recovered, including those no longer reporting symptoms, exhibited significant cognitive deficits,” the report read.

The researcher group used a study called the Great British Intelligence Test to measure the brain performance of the people who joined the study. Such cognitive tests are also used to spot diseases such as Alzheimer's by giving tasks such as remembering words or asking someone to do a puzzle. All the while, the brain is being tested. The findings, generated by the results, were published online on a website called MedRxiv.

The study suggested that the people who were hospitalised because of the coronavirus had “substantial effect size” deficits.

The findings of the study however may not be entirely consistent or may be lacking, some professors suggest.

Masud Husain, a Professor of Neurology & Cognitive Neuroscienceat the University of Oxford, said in a tweet that the study was the strongest evidence for cognitive consequences and their potential impact in long term impacts of Covid-19.