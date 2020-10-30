French newspapers are reporting that a man who wielded a gun and made Nazi salutes in the southern city of Avignon was a member of the far-right Generation Identity movement.

The as of yet, unnamed man, was shot dead by police after efforts to disarm him failed and it is also not clear if he intended to kill anyone.

Thursday’s incident occurred shortly after an attack near a church in Nice by a Tunisian born attacker, which left three people dead, two of whom were killed by decapitation.

Members of Generation Identity, known as Identitarians, have seized upon recent religious tensions and acts of violence within France, to push their white nationalist agenda.

While it was founded in 2003, the group has come to the fore in recent years, especially since the refugee crisis spurred by the Syrian war came to prominence in 2015.

The group has members across Europe, but is particularly dominant in the French far-right scene, where it finds its intellectual roots in post World War Two order.

“They are just another part of the far-right nebula in France,” says the French civil liberties activist, Yasser Louati, adding: “The rhetoric they carry is not exclusive to them, namely that the nation has to be purified.”

Other far-right groups exist in France, most significantly the National Rally party led by Marine Le Pen, which was previously known as the National Front.

These older, more established groups, have invested in the political process with significant success.

Le Pen made the presidential run-off in the 2017 French election, securing a third of all votes cast.

What separates the Identitarians from their cousins in the National Rally is the extremity of their ideology and their willingness to take direct action.

Great replacement

The crux of Identitarian ideology is that White European civilisation must be protected from ‘infiltration’ by non-European, non-white races.

For the believers, the main manifestation of this threat is the religion of Islam and its adherents.

The movement believes in the conspiracy theory known as ‘the great replacement’, which holds that non-white races are slowly being encouraged to migrate to Europe in order to outbreed and eventually displace native European populations.