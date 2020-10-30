Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has threatened to leave protesters "without hands," sharpening his rhetoric as hundreds marched through the streets and rallied outside universities to keep pressure on the veteran leader to resign.

"If someone touches a serviceman ... he must leave at least without hands," Lukashenko said in a televised meeting on Friday.

The ex-Soviet country sank into crisis after opponents accused Lukashenko of rigging the August 9 presidential election to extend his 26-year rule.

He denies vote fraud and has held on to power, buoyed by support from traditional ally Russia.

More than 16,000 people have been detained in a violent crackdown by security forces that has prompted Western countries to impose new sanctions on Minsk.

Protesters rallied outside several universities on Friday in solidarity with students who were expelled this week for joining the strike, footage circulating in local media showed.

'Solidarity is our weapon'

Several hundred people at the Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics chanted "well done!" and applauded teachers who went on strike in solidarity with the expelled students, a video by TUT.BY showed.