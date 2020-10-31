CULTURE
Actress Lori Loughlin begins jail term over college admissions scam
Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in an attempt to help their daughters gain entry into a top US university.
Actor Lori Loughlin leaves the federal courthouse after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme in Boston, Massachusetts, US, on April 3, 2019. / Reuters
October 31, 2020

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin has begun a two-month prison sentence for her role in a vast college admissions fraud scheme to help her daughters gain entry into a top US university.

Loughlin, 56, reported to a low-security federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, a spokesperson for the prison said by phone.

After initially fighting the charges, Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

University admissions

Prosecutors said Loughlin and Giannulli paid $500,000 in bribes to secure spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California (USC) as fake athletic recruits for the school's crew team even though neither rowed competitively.

The celebrity parents were among 56 people charged in a scheme masterminded by consultant William "Rick" Singer, who has admitted to facilitating cheating on college entrance exams and using bribery to secure admission to elite schools.

'Deeply sorry'

"Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman served 11 days last year in the same prison that is now housing Loughlin, for her role in the scandal.

In August, Loughlin apologized and said she had acted out of love for her daughters.

"I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry, and I need to face the consequences and make amends," she said at a court hearing.

Loughlin starred as Aunt Becky in family comedy "Full House," which ran on US television from 1987 to 1995. It was revived by Netflix in 2016 as "Fuller House."

Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison for his role in the scandal.

SOURCE:Reuters
