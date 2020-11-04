The outcome of the US presidential election is hanging in the balance as several states continue to count ballots, including some of the most competitive battleground states where the tally could take days to complete.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has an edge over incumbent Republican Donald Trump with 243 to 214 electoral votes. The winner needs to secure 270 votes.

Projections have yet to be called in the following states:

READ MORE: Trump vs Biden: US awaits presidential election results

Alaska

Trump has a wide lead and is broadly expected to carry the state. Still, just 56 percent of the expected vote has been counted, with Trump ahead by 62.9 percent to 33 percent.

Georgia

Trump is holding onto a narrow lead, but several of the large counties around Atlanta that lean Democratic have substantial numbers of ballots still to count. With 94 percent of the expected vote counted, Trump is ahead with 50 percent versus 48.8 percent for Biden.

The count in those key locations has resumed this morning, with vote tallies expected around midday. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he hoped to have a result by the end of Wednesday.

READ MORE: Everything we know so far about the 2020 election

Nevada