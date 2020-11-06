The 2020 US presidential election has invigorated the betting market across the world, as gamblers are placing bets on the two candidates, US president Donald Trump and his rival, the Democrat Joe Biden.

The total amount wagering on the presidential race between Trump and Biden was estimated to be $1 billion globally, even before polling day.

Matthew Shaddick, head of political betting British firm GVC, said the 2020 election has doubled the 2016 election in terms of the amount of wagers on the race.

Although Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump surprised polls and bookmakers back in 2016, Joe Biden is now the favourite for GVC's gaming brands, which include Ladbrokes Coral and BWin.

"This is a huge market," Shaddick toldAFP. "It is twice as big as 2016, easily making it the biggest political event ever.”

"It might be the biggest ever market on anything pretty much and outstrip football worldwide. I guess a billion pounds ($1.3 billion) is being bet."

In terms of dollar bet, the election has surpassed the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match in 2017 and the Super Bowl.